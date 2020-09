Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan, has dropped the official music video for his brand new single titled “Suffer.“

The track is off his album titled “CDK (Casanblan Dè Katamatophia).”

Zanku Records Performing/Recording Artiste, Singer, Songwriter and Music Director Oberz is featured on this one. Watch the visual here.