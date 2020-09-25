In its post disaster assessment of the gas tanker explosion in Iju-Ishaga on Thursday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency revealed that 2 houses, one church, four commercial buildings and an event centre were burnt.

Also destroyed were a market, 11 cars and two mini trucks.

As for the human element, LASEMA said 30 people, 20 Adult Males and 10 adult Females were injured.

It also reported several people critically injured.

What LASEMA didn’t reveal was the severity of the injuries sustained by the critically injured.

One of the severely injured was captured in this video by Ayodele Efunla. The victim was severely burnt.

It is one of the untold stories of the disaster.

Watch. We warn it is a strong content:

*Video by PMNEWS’ Ayodele Efunla.