By Ahmed Ubandoma/Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Turai Yar’Adua, wife of Nigeria’s ex-president joined President Muhammadu Buhari in praying for the peace and unity of the nation.

This happened amongst other special guests during a special Jumma’ah prayer to mark the anniversary on Friday in Abuja.

Earlier, the president had announced that the theme of the Independence anniversary lecture was “Together Nigeria at 60: The Imperative of Building a Nation Together”.

Turai said; ”First, we thank the almighty Allah for making it possible for us to witness the 60th Independence of Nigeria and we pray for unity, peace and also we pray for the end of this pandemic.

”We pray for our leaders. May the almighty God touch their hearts to do the needful and to make Nigeria a better place,” she said.

Also speaking in an interview with NAN, Yar’Adua urged Nigerians to remain steadfast towards the protection and promotion of peace and stability in the country.

She prayed for the country to overcome the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

” We pray that the coronavirus will be a thing of the past and we must also reflect and redeem our life from unethical behaviours such as rape because it is rampant in our society now,” she said.