Nigerian alternative R&B singer, songwriter and producer, Tems releases her six-tracked EP titled ‘FOR BROKEN EARS’.

This comes a week after she released the audio of the lead single from the EP ‘Damages’ and a day after premiering the video.

Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, serves six beautiful tracks on this EP, producing four of them. This young talent also worked with Nigerian producer, Oddio and alternative music producer, Spax on two songs that make up the highly anticipated E.P.

Each of these tracks speaks about being free from Life’s different challenges and obstacles; a core reflection of both internal and external fears, frustrations, and challenges a person faces on the journey to being a true version of themselves.

With this EP, Tems bares her soul and shows her vulnerability and imperfections as a person first, before fine-tuning it all into a musical journey, aligning her among the fresh young artistes to look out for in the future, a future that is fast becoming a fusion of sounds from different music genres.

‘DAMAGES’, the first video, off the EP released on Thursday, September 24, 2020, sees a sassy Tems letting it all hang out in the midst of the engaging pull of the talking drums, the chaos and the activity around her. She’s oblivious to it all as she oozes a confidence and growth that comes after investing a lot in unsure relationships and finally taking a stand.

Easy on the eye and in true nifty fashion, Tems sways lithely to the sound of her own vocals surrounded by her very own army of young women. It is indeed a celebration of liberty and an affirmation of ‘no more damages’.

According to the multi-instrumentalist, ”the world is currently in a very difficult place and I understand the role music plays in it. I made For Broken Ears for the purpose of healing. A lot of minds have been broken due to what people have heard over time but I hope this EP offers an avenue for true cleansing”.

‘FOR BROKEN EARS”, the E.P is out today, Friday, September 25, 2020 and is available for download on all digital platforms.