SARS officers in Kwara State have been arrested by the Kwara State Police Command for harassing two young men in a viral video.

The officers harassed the young men around the Geri-Alimi area of Ilorin.

According to a press statement by the spokesman of the command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi the SARS officers who are already in custody are undergoing departmental trial.

The Kwara Police Command also urge the young men who have been harassed to come to the state Criminal Investigation Department, police headquarters in Ilorin, to give evidence to enable a diligent trial of the arrested police officers.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun also urged members of the public to report police officers who are unprofessional in his office.

He said such reports could be made through the following phone numbers: 08125275046 and 08032365122.