The high and mighty of Ideato North and Ideato South of Imo State paid a solidarity visit to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Friday, to pledge their loyalty and at the same time present a list of amenities needed in the area.

The surprise was that they also used the occasion to denounce their son, Senator Rochas Okorocha for doing nothing for the people, when he was governor between 2011 and 2019.

The Ideato people are lucky though: Uzodinma is also their in-law

Led by Chief Tony Ezenna, Chairman of Orange Drugs Limited and key traditional rulers, they said Rochas Okorocha , who was governor for eight years, neglected them and their needs.

They expressed confidence that Hope Uzodinma will give them hope and wipe their tears.

Ezenna said his people were excited about the emergence of Uzodimma as Governor of Imo State.

Addressing the visitors, the Governor explained that God did not make mistakes in bringing him on board the leadership of Imo State, and that what the Ideato Nation were not able to get from past administrations God could use him to actualize it.

Uzodimma said he is conversant with their problems as enumerated by them and at such will, after proper government assessment and procedures, tackle the problems head on.

He informed the audience that satisfying their yearnings as part of Imo people he would be justifying the confidence reposed in him by them.

He specifically commended the lawmakers representing Ideato North and Ideato South in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Arthur Egwim and Hon. Johnson Duru for their positive contributions in the House.

He also commended Gloria Uche Mbadiwe, chairman of the Interim Management Committee for Ideato North and Chukwuma Ikeaka, her counterpart in Ideato South.

Uzodinma praised their doggedness in the administration of the two Local Governments Areas, which he believes will bring development.

The Governor thanked the traditional rulers led by the Chairman of Ideato North and South Council of Ndi Eze, HRH. Eze Gerald Ezeiheakaibeya of Umuma- Isiaku Autonomous Community for their efforts towards peace and progress in their various communities.

Governor Uzodimma assured them that his All Progressive Congress (APC) government is working towards making all Imo people happy. Ideato Nation will not be left out, he said.

In their written address signed by Chief Ezenna, he described Governor Uzodimma as the “Governor whom we are well pleased,” and congratulated him on his well deserved election.

Ezenna thanked Uzodinma for finding some of the Ideato Nation’s sons and daughters worthy to be appointed into various offices in his administration, noting that they have never been so favoured.

According to Ezenna, the major reasons for their visit was to relate to him some of their teething problems and needs which they believe the Governor will passionately look into and help them solve.

These needs include the bad state of: Orlu-Akokwa to Uga Road which is the major road connecting them as a constituency with the rest of Imo State and the Ntueke-Isiekenesi-Dikenafai Road which they described as a death trap.

Also, he informed the Governor that Ideato North and South have been in complete darkness as a result of power outage for about 12 years now, and pleaded with him to extend the on-going power distribution from Egbu to Nwaorieubi via Banana junction to Ideato.

Lastly, they asked for the establishment of a functional General Hospital in Ideato to complement the services of Urualla Mission Hospital.

The two lawmakers for Ideato North and South pledged their continued support to the programmes and policies of the Governor.

The two Chairmen of Ideato North and South appealed to the Governor to passionately look at the request of their people especially as it concerns electricity and come to their aid.

On their part, the traditional rulers reassured the Governor of their prayers, continued support and loyalty, and readiness at all times to mobilize Ideato men and women to support his programmes and activities, and appealed with him to critically look at their presentations and save them from the present quagmire they find themselves.

Present at the visit were the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of State Government House, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and other members of the Imo State Executive Council.