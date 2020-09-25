Banks Music label boss, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known by his stage name Reekado Banks, has a new single dubbed “Need More” featuring Kida Kudz and EO.
The Nigerian singer and songwriter, also has an upcoming E.P titled “Off the Record.” Check on the lyrics here…
[Intro]
It’s Blaise on the beat baby
Koba
[Verse 1]
It’s 2 in the morning
Give me 4 shots of bijon
You know I’ve been fucking
Prayer done overdose
Going slow motion
Now I’m moving like a ghost
You know I like to do the most
[Chorus]
Henny in my cup
Need more
Got a lotta racks
Need more
Ouuu shit that we deserve
Need more
Shawty all I heard you girls
Need more
