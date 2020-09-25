Banks Music label boss, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known by his stage name Reekado Banks, has a new single dubbed “Need More” featuring Kida Kudz and EO.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter, also has an upcoming E.P titled “Off the Record.” Check on the lyrics here…

[Intro]

It’s Blaise on the beat baby

Koba

[Verse 1]

It’s 2 in the morning

Give me 4 shots of bijon

You know I’ve been fucking

Prayer done overdose

Going slow motion

Now I’m moving like a ghost

You know I like to do the most

[Chorus]

Henny in my cup

Need more

Got a lotta racks

Need more

Ouuu shit that we deserve

Need more

Shawty all I heard you girls

Need more