By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has tied the nuptial knots today in Katsina.

Bashir got married to his love interest, Naeemah at GRA Juma’at Mosque, Katsina after Jumat prayer.

The short ceremony was witnessed by Basheer Ahmad’s friends and family members.