By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Friday played host to Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Philips Shuaibu and their wives.

The duo payed a courtesy visit to Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.

This is after Obaseki won a landslide victory at the Edo governorship election against his former political party, APC.

