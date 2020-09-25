Governor Godwin Obaseki on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

This was Obaseki’s first visit since he won the governorship election in Edo State last Saturday.

The governor, a former member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from where he won re-election.

Obaseki was accompanied in his visit by his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Obaseki and Shaibu were joined on what they called the “thank you visit” to Buhari by their spouses and some lawmakers from the state.