Obaseki, with President Muhammadu Buhari during the visit

Obaseki, with President Muhammadu Buhari during the visit

Governor Godwin Obaseki on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

This was Obaseki’s first visit since he won the governorship election in Edo State last Saturday.

Obaseki with Buhari during the visit

Obaseki with Buhari during the visit

The governor, a former member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from where he won re-election.

Obaseki was accompanied in his visit by his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Obaseki and Shaibu were joined on what they called the “thank you visit” to Buhari by their spouses and some lawmakers from the state.

Buhari during the visit

Buhari during the visit

Obaseki with Lai Mohammed and another member of Buharis cabinet.

Obaseki with Lai Mohammed and another member of Buharis cabinet.

READ ALSO  Buhari vs Atiku: APC applauds Supreme Court’s ruling