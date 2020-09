Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is a man that can spring surprises any time.

He can take to the dance floor, anywhere. He can clear his throat before dropping a bombshell and crack hilarious jokes.

He was in Akure today for a meeting of the Afenifere at Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s house.

Obasanjo again surprised by sitting on the floor to pay homage to Fasoranti, who is now 94 years old.

Obasanjo’s official age, in contrast, is now 83.