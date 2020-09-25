By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, film director and producer Omoni Oboli has taken to social media to advise women to take care of themselves.

The digital filmmaker stated that women are guilty of taking care of everyone else, and forget to treat themselves, or make themselves happy.

Oboli has written several screenplays, including The Figurine, Anchor Baby, Fatal Imagination, Being Mrs Elliott, The First Lady and Wives on Strike.

She studied at the New York Film Academy. Read her message here:

Dear woman…it’s important you take care of yourself 😍

Most of us work very hard, taking care of everyone else. See learn to treat yourself from time to time. Go on a trip, pamper yourself at the spa, buy something that makes you happy! Normalize luxury and enjoyment. We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills. Only the best is good enough for me! 👌🏽#PovertyIsInTheMind #WealthyMindset #RichBabe 👑