Harrison Iyoha

Afro-Pop sensation, Olakira has pushed the envelope with a fresh feel to his hit track ‘In my Maserati’ by releasing both audio and visual to the remix, featuring the multiple award-winning founder of DMW record label, Davido.

The original song was released in June 2020 and it’s clear why everyone vibes to it. ‘In my Maserati’ has achieved over 8million streams across all digital platforms, peaked at Number 1 in Nigeria, The Gambia, Uganda and other southern African countries. With over 50 million impressions on social media, it became a natural propeller for a remix.

‘Maserati remix’, is replete with anecdotes of luxury vehicle brands as the singer/songwriter was originally inspired by his love for the opulent distinctive label while making this track.

In the superstar, Davido’s verses, he keys into Olakira’s love for luxury vehicles, which comes as no surprise and delivers a smooth groovy style that reveals a more playful side to him. His play on words is witty and puts a smile on your face. He alludes his verse to an extensive description of luxury trademarks, from Bentleys to Lamborghinis and to Olakira’s favourite: the Maserati; all the while, not oblivious to the global COVID-19 reality.

The visual to this achingly beautiful sound is an embellishment of colours. From eye-popping care-free young women to the celebration of the beautiful African print fabric, the video to this remix exalts indigenousness and an infectious healthy dose of happy.

True to his sound, this riveting, pulsating remix gives birth to sweet music on a perpetual convolution and Davido’s superb mix of Yoruba, Pidgin and English is brilliant.

There is no deterring the Afro-Pop and dancehall crooner, Olakira as this remix of ‘Maserati’ featuring Davido further reinforces it’s soothing melodies bestowing on the song, exactly what it bequeaths: a groovy feel-good vibe. It gets even more interesting that Olakira self-produced the remix himself and is beginning to make his name as a prolific record producer.

The wave-making sensational Afro-Pop and R&B sensation’s ‘In my Maserati’ will always make the list of never-to-be-forgotten songs and visuals in music history as this otherwise regular pop song cements his place in the exportation of quality Nigerian music to the World. It is therefore with ardent excitement and enthusiasm that Nigeria and the world await the next musical chapter from this young talent who brims with immense symphonic flair.

The massive hit track and the colourful visuals to ‘Maserati remix’ featuring Davido, is out today, Friday, September 25, 2020, and is available for download and streaming on all music platforms.