By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Friday said he cannot return to the All Progressives Congress, APC, after he defected to seek re-election in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Obaseki won re-election last Saturday on the platform of the PDP after defeating Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

There have been insinuations that he might soon return to the APC, his former base before he defected due to the activities of Adams Oshiomhole.

But on Friday, the governor, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja said it would be immoral for him to return to APC.

He also said he would not replace Oshiomhole as the new godfather of Edo politics.

Also, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had said the Edo governor was free to join any party he chose to, but said on moral grounds, Obaseki would not take such a decision because he was given an umbrella when he was left in the cold.