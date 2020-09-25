Michael Adeshina

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has finally addressed the questions concerning the rights of Governor Godwin Obaseki to join another political party after he secured victory on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

When asked on Friday, Wike initially said “it is not going to be possible ” but quickly regained himself and changed his tone by stating that Obaseki is free to join the All Progressives Congress or any other political party.

He, however, reconstructed his statement on moral grounds by noting that Obaseki would not take such a decision because he was given an umbrella when he was left in the cold.

Wike added that he trusts Obaseki and revealed that the Edo governor had consistently assured the Peoples Democratic Party that there is no possibility of him leaving the party.

“I don’t want to discuss something that is not going to be possible. However, assuming it happens, so what? That is politics,” Wike stated on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Friday.

“If the governor believes that the PDP is no longer a party for him to actualise his vision and his mission, there is nothing wrong but I don’t believe that it is going to happen because the governor has consistently told us that there is no way he will leave the PDP. If he leaves the PDP, people in Edo State will not be happy.

“And he is somebody I have that trust in that he will not leave the party. This is a party that clothed him. This is a party that when it was raining, gave him an umbrella.”

Wike also played down his role in the success of the People’s Democratic Party in Edo.

Wike, who was the chairman of the national campaign council, said he merely supervised the campaign, presented strategies, and gave guidance.

The governor noted that others like Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, all played their roles and should be recognised.

Wike, however, dismissed reports that he funded Obaseki’s campaign.

“What resources could I have deployed? He is a sitting governor. What resources can I give him that he does not have?” he asked.