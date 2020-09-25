Michael Adeshina

Nigeria recorded no new COVID-19-related death in 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest update for Thursday, September 24.

The last time NCDC reported no new COVID-19 death was on Tuesday, September 22 – which was the first time in the month on September. But with two deaths reported on Wednesday, September 23, the country’s death toll moved to 1,102.

However, 125 new samples tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The new infections were discovered in 12 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The breakdown of new cases showed that Lagos had the highest figure with 37 cases, followed by Plateau and FCT.

125 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-37

Plateau-18

FCT-17

Ogun-15

Rivers-10

Benue-7

Kaduna-7

Anambra-5

Oyo-3

Cross River-2

Ondo-2

Edo-1

Imo-1

With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria now stands at 57,849 while

49,098 people have been discharged.