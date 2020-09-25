By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said no death occurred in the last 24-hours, as the country recorded 125 new cases of COVID-19.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday night.

According to the agency, Nigeria now has 57, 849 infections.

The agency said that the new 125 infections were reported in 13 states of the federation.

It also announced the discharge of 113 patients from isolation centres across the country, taking the tally of discharged persons to 49,098.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 37, followed by Plateau with 18 cases , the Federal Capital Territory recorded 17 cases and Ogun State recorded 15 each.

Others are Rivers-10 Benue-seven, Kaduna-seven; Anambra-five; Oyo-three; Cross River-two; Ondo-two; Edo-one and Imo-one.

The centre also said 1,102 deaths were recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level III, has continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC in a Public Health Advisory on COVID-19, gave new information and measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The public health agency said that COVID-19 is still circulating widely and Nigerians should remain vigilant.

“If everyone would adopt three simple steps….Wear a Mask, distance, wash hands/ sanitizer after contact and frequently, it would go a long way at decreasing the cause of death from the virus,” it urged.

Globally, over 32 million people have been infected and about 986,140 deaths recorded.