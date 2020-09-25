The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, on Thursday, stated that strike and protest will commence on Monday despite the ruling of the National Industrial Court.

The leaders of the union made this known after they met with the Federal Government to ensure the reversal of hike in electricity tariffs and fuel pump price.

The meeting started at 4.16 pm at the Banquet Hall in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, and dragged till 9.22 pm without a resolution.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Congress (NLC), however, told anxious newsmen that discussions would continue on Monday.

The NLC President also dismissed the ruling of the National Industrial Court in Abuja restraining them from going on strike beginning from Monday.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima on Thursday issued the interim order following an ex-parte application filed by a group, Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

Justice Galadima ordered the labour unions, their officers and affiliate groups to halt the plan to embark on the strike pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the applicant.

The judge also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on September 28, 2020, or any other date.

Reacting to the court injunction, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said he had not been served, adding that the group that filed the suit was not his employers.

“How does that (injunction) affect me if I have not been served? Have I been served? Are they our employers? What relationship do I have with any group?”

The TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, also informed journalists that the mobilisation of workers for the strike would not be halted.

He noted that the government failed to reverse or suspend the fuel price hike and electricity tariff adjustment.

He stated, “We were not the one that adjourned the meeting; the government adjourned it till Monday. Monday is the expiration of the ultimatum and we are still very much focused on that. It is a deadlock now.

“Of course, that (adjournment) will not stop the action that has been put in place. We have told them to reverse or to suspend, while the discussion goes on Monday. So, labour is left with no option but to go our way.”

Asked about the offers or concessions made by the government’s team, the union leader said, “We are coming with an open mind to find a solution to the problems in the country, especially on the price hike. They have made their proposal, but we are saying let us suspend or reverse, then we can now continue to discuss but they have adjourned. But labour will continue with the mobilisation of workers.”