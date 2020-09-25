Lionel Messi in an emotional message has expressed disgust on how Barcelona handled Luis Suarez exit from the club.

Suarez, Barcelona’s third time top scorer was shown the exit by Barcelona and new head coach, Ronald Koeman as the club tries to rebuild.

The Uruguayan has now joined Atlético Madrid.

He was supposed to go on a free transfer. But Barcelona extracted a fee of €6 million from Atletico .

Messi is not happy about the way Suarez was treated.

The Argentine forward said Suarez deserved to depart like one of the most important players of the club.

“You deserved to depart like what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history, winning things as part of a group & individually,” Messi wrote on Instagram.

“Not for them to kick you out as they have done”.

Messi wanted to leave the club during the summer. He was forced to stay.

Messi also said he would miss Suarez presence in the dressing room likewise on and off the pitch.

Messi also said it would be odd seeing Messi in an Atletico shirt.

“It’s going to be strange to see you with another shirt and even more to come up against you,” Messi added.

“I wish you all the best in this new challenge.

“I love you very much.

“See you soon, my friend.”