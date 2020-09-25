By Okafor Ofiebor

Officers of Okpoko Division of Anambra Police Command have arrested a 26 years old man, Stanley Okpara, over alleged rape of a 10 years old girl.

The suspect allegedly raped the girl inside his shop when she went to supply him water proof bags.

Police detectives took the girl to for medical Examination where penetration and laceration of her hymen was confirmed after the report of the rape was made.

SP Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, for Anambra State Police Command, said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department Awka, for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang, after which suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.