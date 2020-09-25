Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar Jr. has joined Lionel Messi in slamming the Barcelona board over the shoddy treatment given to Uruguayan Luis Suarez.

After Messi whined in a viral Instagram post about the board, Neymar also chipped in a comment in Spanish, which translates into: “Incredible how they do things”.

His comment has drawn over 300,000 likes.

Neymar, Messi and Suarez had formed a lethal striking force, MSN, for Barcelona, when they were together.

Luis Suarez, who has now joined Atletico Madrid, also thanked Messi for his comment:

“Thank you FRIEND for your words but MORE THANKS for being who you are, for what you were from the first day with me and my family. I will always be grateful to @leomessi HUMAN, FUNNY AND SENTIMENTAL, because everyone knows the player. Do not forget what I told you “I continued enjoying and showing that you are the ONE for something” and that 2,3 or 4 do not cloud how GIANT you are for the club and for the world of football. I love you a lot, friend and we are going to MISS at 5″.

Messi had knocked the Barcelona board in his viral post, that has drawn over 8 million likes and 102,000 comments worldwide.

Messi wrote:”You deserved a send off for what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually.

“And not to get kicked out like they did. But the truth is that at this point nothing surprises me.

“I was already getting the idea but today I entered the locker room and the card really fell.

“How difficult it is going to be not to continue sharing the day to day with you, both on the courts and outside.

“We will miss them so much. It was many years, many mates, lunches, dinners … Many things that will never be forgotten, every day together.”