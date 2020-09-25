Liverpool are facing a tough test against Arsenal in round four of the Carabao Cup.
The tie was confirmed after Liverpool trashed Lincoln on Thursday.
Chelsea on the other hand could face Tottenham or Leyton Orients after their match was postponed. Manchester City face Burnley after edging out Bournemouth.
Some of the next round matches of the Carabao Cup would be played next week while others would be played at a later date yet to be announced.
Carabao Cup round four draw
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Burnley vs Manchester City
Brentford vs Fulham
Everton vs West Ham
Aston Villa vs Stoke City
Leyton Orient or Tottenham vs Chelsea
Newport vs Newcastle
Brighton vs Manchester United
