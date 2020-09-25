Liverpool are facing a tough test against Arsenal in round four of the Carabao Cup.

The tie was confirmed after Liverpool trashed Lincoln on Thursday.

Chelsea on the other hand could face Tottenham or Leyton Orients after their match was postponed. Manchester City face Burnley after edging out Bournemouth.

Some of the next round matches of the Carabao Cup would be played next week while others would be played at a later date yet to be announced.

Carabao Cup round four draw

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Burnley vs Manchester City

Brentford vs Fulham

Everton vs West Ham

Aston Villa vs Stoke City

Leyton Orient or Tottenham vs Chelsea

Newport vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Manchester United