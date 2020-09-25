Michael Adeshina

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Lil Frosh has officially dumped Aloma Music Worldwide (AMW), a record label owned by Davido’s former assistant, Aloma.

He was formerly on a joint record deal with AMW/DMW.

The young artiste has now terminated his contract with AMW and fully committed himself to DMW, a record label owned by Davido.

Sources close to both camps said Lil Frosh’s decision was as a result of the rift between Aloma and Davido.

However, Lil Frosh cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the decision and confirmed he is now permanently in Davido’s camp.

“Due to recent development, I Sanni Goriola (Lil Frosh) will like to announce to the general public the termination of my contract with Aloma Music Worldwide due to irreconcilable differences.

“This is to serve as a compliance to all parties involved. The termination is effective from today. I am now officially signed to Davido Music Worldwide(DMW). General public please take note,” Lil Frosh stated in a statement dated 24th of September, 2020.

Davido and Aloma

Davido fired Idris Aloma in August, 2020.

Aloma’s dismissal from Davido’s camp was announced by the logistics manager, Isreal DMW on the 15th of August.

Isreal identified Davido’s new personal assistant identified as Santusgee and never stated why Aloma was sacked.

He, however, told the public to stop doing business with Aloma.

His words; “Aloma, his no longer my Oga’s personal Assistant or in DMW. Who so ever does anything with him, does it at his own or her risk. BADDEST PA now his @santusgee. Be Warned”.

However, Aloma later dropped a message for everyone wondering what could have led to his dismissal.

Aloma who took to his Instagram page said;

“Even Jesus Christ gets enemy. Just be real and be good and it will set you free. Jealously and hatred don Dey tey tey. ALOMA man of the people always stands on truth. BLUNT”.

Aloma once revealed in an interview that he met Davido in 2017.

According to him, it all started on his birthday when the singer liked a photo of him. This encouraged Aloma to send the singer a direct message.

Davido later asked for his account details to send him some money to celebrate his birthday. He revealed that the singer sent him a whopping N1 million and later invited him over.