The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on Thursday empowered 200 household heads of Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) with economic strengthening tools to mitigate the effect of poverty in the State.

At the event held at Correctional Centre for Junior Boys, Birrel, Sabo-Yaba, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu stated that the vocational tools given to the OVC households by the State Government are to contribute to the economic and financial advancement of these families in order to reduce their economic vulnerability and reduce poverty to the minimum level as enshrined in the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the Commissioner “The Lagos State Government will be empowering 200 households heads of orphans and vulnerable children with vocational tools aimed at assisting different vulnerable households till every household is empowered”.

Dawodu stated that the initiative is in fulfillment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s quest to reduce poverty in the State to a minimum level. “It is the desire of the State Government to ensure that all households have sustainable income to meet the basic needs of life in line with the Sustainable Development Goals on poverty alleviation”, the Commissioner reiterated.

He also noted that the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic affected most Nigerian families’ economic base in which the OVC household wasn’t exempted, hence the intervention to reduce the effect of the pandemic.

The Commissioner noted that Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) are mostly affected by malnourishment, marginalisation and even in some cases discriminated against, hence adequate care and protection should be given to them, noting that not having a means of economic sustainability does have a devastating emotional and financial effect on these vulnerable households.

Dawodu stated that it is in this vein that the State Government is looking at increasing the OVC economic independence by providing access to essential services such as food, health, education among others.

The Commissioner thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the implementation of the initiative while charging the beneficiaries to put into good use the vocational tools given to them in order to mitigate the effect of economic challenges faced by these households.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs. Yewande Falugba in her address stated that the intervention will lead to a positive result for the families, increase their income as well as the wellbeing of the children in their household thereby demonstrating both economic and social resilience.

Mrs. Falugba thanked the implementing partners, Community based organisations, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for their technical support towards the OVC in the society.

The event also witnessed the success story of past beneficiaries with Mrs. Alarepe Rofina testifying of her achievements after receiving the economic empowerment tools last year stating that she currently has two apprentices.