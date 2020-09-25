By Jennifer Okundia

Northside Music ltd and Northside Entertainment ltd C.E.O Jude Okoye, and his wife Ifeoma, are celebrating their daughter’s birthday today.

Chisom clocked 3 today, and the proud parents announced the good news on their separate Instagram pages. Jude wrote:

“Hurryayyyyy! Our girl is 3 today. Happy birthday Chisom Eleanor Okoye. May His abundant Grace be upon you as always. Mommy and Daddy love youuuuuuuu! ❤️🎉🎂🎁🍭❤️”

Ifeoma also penned sweet words to her baby girl:

“Oh my! Look who’s 3 today.. 🎂🎂💖💖🎁🎁 .

Happy birthday to my fearless, astounding and super intelligent child. You are indeed a bright and shining star.. I’m in awe of God’s love and unending blessings upon your life…

Keep shining my superstar 🌟.”

The couple have two daughters together. Jude is the elder brother of Nigerian musicians and twins Peter and Paul Okoye.