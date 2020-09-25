Empress & John Njamah

Nollywood actor and director, John Njamah has shared on Instagram photographs he took posing with his sister Empress Njamah, who is also an actor.

The duo attended their brother’s wedding and decided to show up wearing matching outfits.

ITS OFFICIAL My brother is off the market @aqnjamah @aanu_of_oluwa May the good Lord continue to bless this union IJN Fam pls say a prayer for them #thenjamahs #newestcoupleintown #wedding

Her caption reads: “#siblingsofthegroom #thenjamahs #A&A for @aanu_of_oluwa and @aqnjamah #theUnion #wedding #AA_ourlovestory”

Empress Njamah

Njamah’s parents are of Nigerian and Cameroonian origins. She is a graduate of English from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State.