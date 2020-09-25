Nollywood actor and director, John Njamah has shared on Instagram photographs he took posing with his sister Empress Njamah, who is also an actor.

The duo attended their brother’s wedding and decided to show up wearing matching outfits.

Her caption reads: “#siblingsofthegroom #thenjamahs #A&A for @aanu_of_oluwa and @aqnjamah #theUnion #wedding #AA_ourlovestory”

Njamah’s parents are of Nigerian and Cameroonian origins. She is a graduate of English from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State.