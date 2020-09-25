By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian disc jockey and record producer Imohiosen Patrick professionally Known as DJ Neptune, has acquired a new home in Lagos, Nigeria.

Taking to his timeline to break the good news, Neptune shared pictures and videos from inside his lovely house, with fans.

Neptune stated that the house, is a gift to himself, to mark his birthday as he clocks 30 today.

“You get what you work for and not what you wish. Bought myself a crib 🏠 as a birthday gift 📦, Lord I’m grateful for this and many more 🙏” he wrote.

He is married to Ese Imohiosen, and he is from a family of four which includes his three elder sisters and himself…