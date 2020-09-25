By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has described the Iju-Ishaga gas explosion in Ifako-Ijaye area of Lagos as a tragedy too many.

A gas explosion in Iju Ishaga area of Lagos on Thursday left several people wounded, 23 houses destroyed and 15 burnt.

According to Atiku, it was high time relevant government agencies review protocols for the handling of combustible product, especially in high-density areas of the cities to avert the needless loss of human lives and properties.

Atiku expressed condolence to the families of all the victims of this unfortunate yet avoidable incident.

In his words: “Thursday’s explosion in Iju Ishaga area of Lagos is one tragic incident too many—linked to LPG gas.

“It is high time relevant government agencies reviewed protocols for the handling of this highly combustible product, especially in high-density areas of our cities to avert the needless loss of human lives and properties.

“My condolences to the families of all the victims of this unfortunate yet avoidable incident.”