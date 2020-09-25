The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu has called for peace in the ongoing investigations into the case of dehumanizing treatment of some hotel staff in Warri.

This is contained in a press statement released by DCP Frank Mba, Force PRO, Abuja.

He called on members of the public, particularly the alleged victims and all interest groups to remain calm as they investigate the Signatious Hotel Staff in Warri, Delta State.

Adamu said the Police would intensify efforts towards unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident and justice will prevail.

The IGP, while noting that the Delta State Police Command has since commenced discrete investigations into the matter with appreciable progress made, assures that justice will prevail no matter whose ox is gored.