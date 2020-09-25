Michael Adeshina

Of course, as the Chairman of the National Campaign Council, Governor Nyesom Wike has a lot to say concerning the victory of the People’s Democratic Party in the September 19 governorship election in Edo.

And this time, Wike spoke about the roles played by the Inspector General of Police and the international community.

The Rivers governor arrived Edo state a day before the election and few hours after his arrival the PDP raised an alarm that security operatives including policemen, laid siege on the hotel where he and some of his colleagues were lodging in Benin ahead of the governorship election.

While the alarm was still generating reactions, Wike came out to confirm that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, called him to leave Edo.

He, however, refused the order and didn’t return to Rivers until Sunday after his party had secured victory at the poll.

However, Wike opened up more about the incident on Friday.

According to him, the IGP’s action had nothing to do with the election but rather it was based on a personal vendetta.

“First of all, the IG’s role as far as I’m concerned as it relates to me, has to do with someone who has had a premeditated view about me because the IG never saw me outside. I was inside my room and I got a call from the IG, that I must leave Edo State,” Wike stated on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

“What surprised me was that I am the Chairman of the campaign council so why should I leave. And as chairman you must monitor what is going on so that at the end of the day, you’ll be able to write your report to the party,” he explained.

Wike also attributed the success of the election to the “huge role” played by the international community.

He said the threat to place a visa ban on anyone found guilty of rigging, forced people to sheathe their swords.

“One thing that played out and which I noticed was the role of the international community. For example, the US, the UK came out and said that there would be a visa ban if anybody tries anything in terms of violence or rigging and they have gone further to ban some governors,” he said.

“Everybody was being careful, saying, I don’t want to have any problem, I don’t want my children and family to have any problem. We all go to the UK every time.

“In fact, they should even go further, not only politicians, but security agencies, then you’ll see everybody will sit up and say look, I cannot jeopardize the future of my children and mine, simply because you want me to rig the election, so it’s very key”.