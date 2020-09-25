Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo has said he dreams of becoming the president of the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA someday.

The reality star was curious why no African has ever been the president of the football association.

“I always ask myself why any African hasn’t become FIFA president. Issa Hayatou was president but he was just interim when Sepp Blatter had some issues. So my goal in life is to become FIFA president one day,” he said.

Ozo said sports, like entertainment are intertwined, saying a lot of people usually forget there are no much difference between sport and entertainment.

While talking about who is most likely to be the winner of the competition, he said Laycon may end up winning the Lockdown show.

However, he revealed he is rooting for his love interest Nengi to emerge winner of the show.