By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Office on Friday, secured two years jail term for the conviction of Moses Iliya Adamu and David Luis.

Justice Darius Khobo of State High Court sitting in Kaduna made the judgment.

This is contained in a press statement released by Wilson Uwujaren Head, Media & Publicity (EFCC).

Moses was arrested by Operatives of the Commission following intelligence on his alleged involvement in cyber crime.

Upon conclusion of investigation, he was arraigned on two counts of cheating by impersonation contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State 2007 and punishable under section 309 of the same Law.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges, prompting E.K.Garba, counsel to the EFCC, to ask the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Khobo consequently convicted the defendant and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of N300,000 ( three hundred thousand Naira) fine.

In related development, Justice Khobo also sentenced one David Luis to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N150 000.00 ( one hundred and fifty thousand naira) after he pleaded guilty to one count charge that borders on internet related fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.