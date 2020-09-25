President Buhari’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad will tie the nuptial knots today in Katsina.

The 29 year-old aide is getting married to Naeeemah, a beautiful lady from Katsina.

Bashir, with over 650, 000 followers on Twitter was born in Kano on 10 June 1991.

He attended Bayero University in the same Kano, where he studied Mass Communication, graduating in 2013.

Two years after graduation, he was appointed by Buhari as New Media Personal Assistant. He was then just 24. He has gone to distinguish himself on the job.

Since he announced his wedding on 18 September, he has been making various posts as a countdown of sorts to the important day.

On 22 September, he posted the IV to the wedding with the code 250920, by playing with the date of the wedding.

In one post on Thursday that attracted over 13,000 likes, Bashir showed himself alone at the dining table sipping tea and wrote that it will be the last time he would dine alone .

“Literally this was my last breakfast as a single person, the young Bashir will be married tomorrow in sha Allah.”

In another post, Bashir shows himself with his beaming would-be-wife and wrote, that they just had a zoom chat with her sister.

To round off the day, with some minutes to midnight, he also shared a post, with the wife always beaming to the camera:

“Alhamdulillah, it has started, may Allah (SWA) bless and put His barakah on it (the marriage).

Thank you for your thousands of best wishes and prayers, I really appreciate. Nagode sosai”.

On 18 September, Bashir had extended an open invitation to all his fans asking them to attend the wedding in Katsina, if they could.

“The long-awaited day is here! @Naeeemah_x and I are delighted to invite you to our Wedding Fatiha on Sept. 25, 2020 at GRA Juma’at Mosque, Katsina. Time: 2PM.

“If you are unable to attend due to any personal circumstance, kindly include us in your prayers.”

The tweet had over 21,000 likes and hundreds of congratulations and prayers for the couple.

P.M.NEWS wishes the couple a very happy and blessed marriage.