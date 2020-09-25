President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointments of CEOs of three agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Those reappointed as executive secretaries were: Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF); Ahmed Bobboi of Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), and Engineer Simbi Wabote of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

They were all re-appointed based on the recommendations of Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State Petroleum Resources.

Dr Gusau is credited to have run the PTDF successfully in the past four years, keeping faith with the Seven Strategic Priorities he had introduced in January 2017. These are: Domestication, Cost cutting, Sustainable funding, Efficient internal processes, Linkages with the industry, Utilization of centers of excellence, and Pursuit of home-grown research.

Mr Ahmed Bobboi gets his reappointment for having run PEF in a way that made it a key and strategic player in the administration’s oil and gas reforms, especially in stabilizing the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, among others.

Engineer Wabote won his pips for managing the Nigerian Content Development Fund prudently, completing the headquarters building of NCDMB, and also initiating many landmark projects that are widely commended by industry players.

All the appointments took immediate effect.