Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of striker Luis Suarez from Barcelona on a two-year deal, after the player completed his medical on Friday.

Atletico got Suarez on the cheap paying only a nominal fee of €6M, for the third-highest goalscorer in Barcelona’s history.

Suarez was forced out of Barcelona as the Spanish giants try to rebuild following their tragic finish last season.

Suarez, Vidal, Rakitic, Semendo are some of Barcelona’s players who have been axed by the club.

Suarez joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014, winning the Champions League title in his first season in Spain.

He also helped Barca to four league titles, scoring 198 goals in 283 appearances for the club.

Previously, the Uruguayan forward was linked with a move to Juventus.

However, a move to Italy couldn’t materialise due to passport issues.