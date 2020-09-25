By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

Another court order has restrained the Nigerian Labour Congress and all the affiliated unions from embarking on nationwide strike on Monday.

The second order emanated from the National Industrial Court in Abuja.

The court granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and other unions from embarking Trade Union Congress, their agents, employees, workmen, servant or proxies from embarking on the planned Sept. 28 action.

It asked them to postpone their plan pending the hearing and determination of the claimants motion of notice.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima gave the order on Friday sequel to an ex-parte motion filed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation through their counsel M. L. Shriu and Gazali Ashiri.

Delivering the ruling after careful perusal of the deposition contained in the affidavits, the Judge said that he found the application meritorious.

The court in addition ordered that the NLC and TUC be served within seven days from Friday, Sept. 25 with the motion on notice as well as other processes.

The same court on Sept. 24 granted a similar ex-parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through its counsel, Sanusi Musa