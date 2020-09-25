By Olayinka Owolewa

No fewer than nine people in Kwara United FC of Ilorin have tested positive to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

An official of the state’s Technical Committee on COVID-19, who pleaded anonymity revealed this in an interview with NAN on Friday in Ilorin.

The official told NAN that among the 45 people tested in the club, nine of them had returned positive.

However, NAN source could not confirm as at the time of filing this report if they are in the isolation centre already but he, however, said that whoever is without symptoms is no longer admitted.

“We are winding down, we only admit those with symptoms, so if you do not have symptoms, we allow you to stay at home and recuperate,” the source said.

He also said he could not confirm if any of the positive cases in Kwara United was with symptom or not because he did not know them.

Earlier, the state Covid-19 team recently conducted tests for all the players and staff of the club at their office at the Kwara Stadium complex.

The exercise was among other requirements by the League Management Company (LMC) for teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to take part in the 2020/2021 season.

NAN