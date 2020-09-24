AC Milan are set to be without star player Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their Europa qualifying match today after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement came few hours to Milan’s tie against Norwegian side FK Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League third qualifying round.

AC Milan announced that relevant authorities have been informed and Ibrahimovic would be quarantined at home.

The club also revealed that no other squad member tested positive in the latest round of testing, although defender Leo Duarte did return a positive result on Wednesday and has already begun isolating.

Ibrahimovic will be missed in tonight’s Europa qualifiers match. The forward has been integral to the team this season scoring three goals in Milan’s opening two games of the season.

He got a brace against Bologna in their opening match of the season.