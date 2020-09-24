The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to return to the party.

Obaseki, who won last Saturday’s election convincingly, joined the PDP when he was denied the ticket by the former chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Up till yesterday, Obaseki was on a thank-you-visit to PDP governors in the South South.

At a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Iyamu appealed to him to him to return.

“I am appealing to him to return to the party. In every family, there must be a disagreement.”

“Let it not be said that it was this disagreement that pushed him out of the party. I made the mistake before and I have come to realise that it was a grievous error and I would not want him as a senior brother to make the same,”

“In APC, he’s recognised as a leader but the new party he is, it will be difficult for them to accept him (Obaseki) as a leader”, Ize-Iyamu said.

He pledged to work with him.

“I am ready to work with him and all well-meaning Edo people. We believe that it is time we bring peace to our state, ” he said.

“We are going to talk to everybody, we will bring everybody back. I want to salute my brother, the governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki”, Ize-Iyamu told the press conference.

The APC candidate also had a closed-door meeting with his party’s caretaker chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in Abuja.