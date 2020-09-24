By Ahmed Abba/Damaturu

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission(YOSIEC) on Thursday postponed the local government elections earlier scheduled for 5 Dec.

Dr Mamman Mohammed, Chairman, YOSIEC, while announcing the postponement at a news conference in Damaturu, said the elections will now hold on Feb. 27, 2021.

Mohammed said the postponement was due to the emergence of two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“Consequently, our local government elections earlier scheduled for Dec. 5, 2020 is hereby shifted to Feb. 27, 2021.

“A new schedule of election activities is being reviewed and will be released very soon which will provide ample time for primaries and other election requirement for qualification of candidates,” he said.

He disclosed that the Commission had received policy documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), containing instructive information on conducting election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While expressing optimism on the new date for the elections, Mohammed appealed to all stakeholders to support the Commission in conducting a free, fair and transparent elections.