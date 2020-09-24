The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, has said that the Commission embarked in training 300 artisans in order to improve hygiene and reduce hazards while discharging their duties.

Mojola made the disclosure during the three-day training to improve COVID-19 protocols among the artisans held in Lagos on Thursday.

The Theme of the three-day training was “Health and Safety Sensitisation for Artisans in Lagos State.”

The DG said the Commission trained artisans such as welders, bricklayers, plumbers, hair dresser, photographers, carpenter, welder, shoemakers and vulcanizers.

He said that the training was in line with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s mandate which was to ensure that artisans working place were safe and hygienic in spite of their disciplines, adding that safety kits would be distributed to all the 300 artists during the training.

“Safety enforcement is a journey we have started and we hope to train 300 artisans across the State in three days, we are training them in phases; after today another 100 artisans will be trained while the remaining 100 will be trained on Saturday.

“The people we are training will go back and trained other members which will make the training more efficient.

“We will continue to train them and evaluate other areas that they need enlightenment to enable them improve on safety protocols,” Mojola said.

According to him, the training was important since artisans use products, light and heavy equipment that can harm both employees and clients.

Mojola said that the training would look at many potential hazards which could possibly hurt the people working or visiting.

“For example, use of electrical equipment, chemicals and different liquids could cause people to get hurt,” he said.

In his lecture, President, Built World African Leadership Foundation, Mr Alani Adegoke, advised artisans to apply safety rules before embarking on their activities, as safety is first.

Adegoke said artisans needed to be conscious of safety guidelines and procedures which were vary from one disciplines to another.

He said that if they followed the safety protocols at work, their lives would be protected against hazards.

Another lecturer, An insurance expert, Mr Tope Ilesami, said there was need for workman insurance for artisans to continue taking care of their family while suffering hazards effect.

He urged the artisans boss to ensure they get insurance for their workers, adding that law compelled owners to get life insurance for their workers.

A shoemaker, Mr Salaudeen Jabar, said it was important to ensure safety in the environment as well as their working places, adding that the training had enhanced his knowledge concerning safety at work.

President of the Nigerian Welder Association, Taiwo Fasina, said the training had enlightened them on how to protect themselves from danger during work.

A Photographer, Siji Aminat, said she had improved her knowledge on Safety to protect customers and themselves while working.