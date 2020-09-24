By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has released the visuals of his song ”smile”.

Wizkid featured H.E.R, an American singer cum songwriter whose real name is Gabriella Wilson.

The song ”smile” is one of the songs in his ”Made in Lagos” album, scheduled to drop by October 15.

Smile has a happy tune intended to make listeners lighten up and be cheerful.

In the video, Wizkid’s three sons -Bolu, Zion and Ayo- are seen joyfully playing. Watch the video below