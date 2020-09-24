By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian rapper and talented songwriter Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known by his stage name Vector, releases the video to his “No Peace” single.

The record is off the “Crossroads” EP, with the video directed by Olu The Wave. The 5-track EP features DJ Neptune, DJ Magnum, and Sun X Rain.

“No Peace” addresses the societal instability, human disunity and economic double standards exhibited by the leaders.

Writing about the song, he said;

Black America please don’t be offended if Africa (that is the birth place) seems too busy hurrying to “develop” itself to see your true struggles. I mean, if the slaves were not sold and the land was protected to the last of whatever capacity we all were blessed with, you wouldn’t have to deal with the “white privileged” you complain about.

Black privilege is true community… you will never know if you don’t experience it yourself. Ironically, home needs everybody too.

If you won’t do it, someone else will do it. I said “EVERYBODY”.

