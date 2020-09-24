Michael Adeshina

The officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency have completely put off the inferno that erupted from

the gas tanker explosion in the Ifako-Ijaiye LG area of the state.

However, a post-disaster assessment conducted revealed that 30 people (20 Adult Males and 10 adult Females) were injured.

Other losses recorded include;

Residential buildings- 2

Church- 1

Event Centre- 1

Commercial buildings- 4

Market- 1 (consisting of 15 shanty shops)

Cars- 11

Mini trucks- 2

Bus- 1

Heavy-duty Truck- 1

Total number of Buildings- 23

Total number of Vehicles- 15

Responders at the scene were the LASEMA Response Team, LRU Paramedics, LRU Fireteam, LASG Fire Service, NEMA, NPF, NSCDC, and Red Cross.