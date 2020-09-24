Scene of the gas tanker explosion in Lagos

Michael Adeshina

The officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency have completely put off the inferno that erupted from
the gas tanker explosion in the Ifako-Ijaiye LG area of the state.

However, a post-disaster assessment conducted revealed that 30 people (20 Adult Males and 10 adult Females) were injured.

Other losses recorded include;

Residential buildings- 2
Church- 1
Event Centre- 1
Commercial buildings- 4
Market- 1 (consisting of 15 shanty shops)
Cars- 11
Mini trucks- 2
Bus- 1
Heavy-duty Truck- 1

Total number of Buildings- 23
Total number of Vehicles- 15

Responders at the scene were the LASEMA Response Team, LRU Paramedics, LRU Fireteam, LASG Fire Service, NEMA, NPF, NSCDC, and Red Cross.