Michael Adeshina
The officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency have completely put off the inferno that erupted from
the gas tanker explosion in the Ifako-Ijaiye LG area of the state.
However, a post-disaster assessment conducted revealed that 30 people (20 Adult Males and 10 adult Females) were injured.
Other losses recorded include;
Residential buildings- 2
Church- 1
Event Centre- 1
Commercial buildings- 4
Market- 1 (consisting of 15 shanty shops)
Cars- 11
Mini trucks- 2
Bus- 1
Heavy-duty Truck- 1
Total number of Buildings- 23
Total number of Vehicles- 15
Responders at the scene were the LASEMA Response Team, LRU Paramedics, LRU Fireteam, LASG Fire Service, NEMA, NPF, NSCDC, and Red Cross.
