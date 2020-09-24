By Agency Reporter

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told the United Nations on Wednesday that his country “is under constant attack from the U.S. empire” and slammed the United States as a threat to world peace.

The U.S. today “represents the most serious threat facing our multipolar and multi-centred world,” Maduro charged in a pre-recorded speech for the UN General Assembly’s annual debate.

The General Assembly is taking place online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maduro called for an end to sanctions with which he said the U.S. wants to force a change of government in Caracas.

The Venezuelan president called the administration of President Donald Trump “a hostile government” which displayed “open contempt” for multilateralism.

Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido also addressed the international community in a video message broadcast on social networks.

“Maduro does not want to solve the economic, social and political crisis at all,” the opposition leader said.

He accused the socialist head of state of being personally responsible for the systematic persecution of political opponents and serious human rights violations.

“We ask the international community for help,” said Guaido, who added: “The time has come for decisive action.”

Guaido and Maduro have been fighting a bitter power struggle since the beginning of 2019.

A number of states – including the U.S. and Germany – have recognised Guaido as the legitimate interim president, but he has proven unable to oust Maduro, who is still supported by the powerful military. (dpa/NAN)