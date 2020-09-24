Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq has tied the nuptial knots secretly with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The secret wedding Fatiha took place on Friday, 18 September, at the Maitama Juma’a Mosque in Abuja, the Daily Trust reported today.

And the new couple kept it under wraps for almost a week.

“It is true that the chief of air staff and the humanitarian affairs minister have gotten married,” a source told the newspaper.

“Very few people were invited to attend the wedding Fatiha because the couple and those close to them didn’t want to publicize the issue,” the source said.

“They have been in a relationship for a while and what happened on Friday has put to rest all the speculations about her relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari,” the Daily Trust reported.

Last year, an online platform had reported that President Buhari was going to wed Sadiya.

A fake invitation card was widely shared online.

First lady Aisha was then away to the UK and her absence gave the rumour some traction.

But on the rumoured date of the wedding, a Friday 11 October, there was no ceremony at Aso Rock mosque.

Sadiya is 45 years old and attended Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria.

Sadique Abubakar is 60.