Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Result of autopsy carried out under the supervision of Pathologist of Rivers State Police Command, Dr Stephen Musa, has confirmed that budding Port Harcourt signer, Daniel Chibuike Ikeagwuch, died of injuries from gunshot by a police Sergeant, Isaiah Ben.

Dr Musa told anxious journalists at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, on Thursday that the 20 years old late singer and songwriter, Ikeagwuchi, popularly known as Sleek died of complications from injuries he sustained from shot fired by Sergeant Ben last week’s Saturday in Port Harcourt.

The death of Ikeagwuchi has generated condemnations from residents of Rivers State, including Governor Nyesom Wike who called for Justice for the singe, disbandment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad and reform of the Police Force.

Recall that Sergeant Ben of 35 Police Mobile Force and four other policemen attached to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of Rivers Police Command have been arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident.

The arrested policemen are undergoing investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, Enefaa Georgewill, Chairman the Rivers Civil Society Organizations had announced that the Organization and other interested groups will embark on online protest starting Friday, September 25,2020, to protest the killing of Sleek.

“The Hash Tags Are: #JusticeForSleek #BlackFriday, #EndPoliceBrutalityInRivers. AccrTwitter and Facebook trends starts 7am tomorrow. Just wear black, snap and post on your social media handles. Type the Hash Tags Through Out The Day”