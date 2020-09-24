Premier League clubs set to pull out of Carabao Cup

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Premier League clubs are currently considering pulling out of the Carabao Cup until EFL players agree to undertake coronavirus tests before matches.

West Ham manager, David Moyes, and two other players were forced off the stadium after their result came back positive during their tie against Hull City.

The league one side refused to get tested even after West Ham offered to foot the bills of the test. Hull’s manager, Grant McCann insisted his sides were following EFL guidelines with clubs below the Premier League not obliged to do tests on staff this season.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan was angered by this response saying Premier League clubs are coming up against sides who are not being tested regularly enough.

Afterward, top-flight clubs are threatening to pull out of the Carabao Cup unless the issue is resolved.