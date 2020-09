Ayodele Efunla

A gas tanker exploded on Thursday at the Cele Bus Stop in Ifako-Ijaiye LG area of Lagos, leaving many people injured.

Many vehicles, X and Y Event Centre, and a Plank Market were also destroyed.

The officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency are currently at the scene of the explosion.

Below are pictures from the scene captured by PM News photojournalist Ayodele Efunla