By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State House of Assembly has invited the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo and his counterpart for Health Dr. Tomi Coker, to brief the lawmakers on the State Government’s financial inflow and outflow towards containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic so as to guide it on the approval for the recently proposed N2.5bn Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention fund.

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, during the plenary noted that the invitation to brief the Assembly was with a view to entrenching transparency and accountability, urging the two officials to appear before the lawmakers on Tuesday, 29th September, 2020 at 11:30am.

It would be recalled that the Assembly had earlier acknowledged a correspondence from the State Governor seeking the lawmakers’ approval to access the sum of N2.5bn in the on-going intervention fund provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria towards strengthening the State Health Sector to enable it meet up with the rising demand for healthcare products and services as part of efforts at ameliorating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the nation.

Also, Oluomo in response to the demand of the members of the public, especially motorists, called the State Public Works Agency to immediately apply palliatives on the bad portions of Brewery -Ita Oshin road and around the Bridge at NNPC junction both in Abeokuta to ease vehicular movements in the areas.

In another development, a member representing Ewekoro State Constituency, Hon. Yusuf Amosun reported the kidnapping of one of his constituents, who was allegedly raped during an invasion of a village in his constituency, with a call on the law enforcement agencies to ensure justice by bringing the perpetrators to book.

Responding, the Speaker called on the Security agencies to immediately swing into action at ensuring that the apprehended culprits are made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as deterrent for others.